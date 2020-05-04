TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 15,735.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,782 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.84% of TransDigm Group worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $342.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,423. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.91.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.85.

In other news, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,017.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 244,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

