TransferCoin (TX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $195.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 56.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $30,066.78 and $195.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00018195 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

