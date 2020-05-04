Transform Wealth LLC Buys 1,246 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Honeywell International by 120.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 208,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,844,000 after acquiring an additional 113,685 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 21,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

