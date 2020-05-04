Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $6.52 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.3% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $175.57 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.96 and a 200-day moving average of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

