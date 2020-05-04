Trident Group (TRDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1,755.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. Trident Group has a total market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trident Group alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.13 or 0.02305012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00192059 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00065528 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trident Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trident Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.