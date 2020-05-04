Tripadvisor Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the travel company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRIP. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

TRIP opened at $18.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.30. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,547 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Tripadvisor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,179 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

