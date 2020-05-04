Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRIP. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 152,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.30. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,284 shares during the period. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,606,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $34,237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 512,598 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.