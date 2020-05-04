TrueFlip Market Cap Hits $4.83 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00008638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 55.9% against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $44,147.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.13 or 0.02305012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00192059 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00065528 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

