Trustmark Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trustmark in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

TRMK opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.12. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 165.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Trustmark by 312.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

