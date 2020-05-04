Ultimate Secure Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $183,562.33 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $183,562.33 and $242.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

