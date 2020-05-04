Ultra Clean Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Ultra Clean in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $16.22 on Monday. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $734.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $20,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,640.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 345,007 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 224,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 561.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 201,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 105,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

