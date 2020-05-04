Unigestion Holding SA Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 43,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 165,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,675,000 after purchasing an additional 109,968 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

