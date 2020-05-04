Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55,322 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,677 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

