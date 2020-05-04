United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of United Rentals worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Cfra cut their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Shares of URI opened at $119.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

