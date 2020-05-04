United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 155,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,363 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.11. 13,675,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.31. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

