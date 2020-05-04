Universa (UTNP) Market Capitalization Hits $2.41 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, Universa has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $212.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Cobinhood and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.62 or 0.02315370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00191317 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00065195 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042063 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Livecoin, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

