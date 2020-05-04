UNIVERSAL CASH Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, C2CX, YoBit and Exrates. In the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $9.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNIVERSAL CASH alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.78 or 0.02304330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00193897 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00064400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH launched on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official website is u.cash. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIVERSAL CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNIVERSAL CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNIVERSAL CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.