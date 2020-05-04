UNUS SED LEO Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00012159 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2% higher against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and approximately $12.37 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00533069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005445 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.