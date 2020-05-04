Uquid Coin (UQC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.93 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 72.8% higher against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00012963 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $11.44 million and $13.93 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates, IDAX, Livecoin, IDEX, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

