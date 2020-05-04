Uranium Participation (TSE:U) PT Raised to C$6.25

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on U. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Uranium Participation from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Uranium Participation from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Uranium Participation alerts:

Shares of TSE:U traded up C$0.19 on Monday, reaching C$5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.98 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88. Uranium Participation has a 52-week low of C$3.12 and a 52-week high of C$5.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.08.

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Participation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Participation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.