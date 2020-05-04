US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of US Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cfra lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in US Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in US Foods by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

