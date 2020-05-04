V-ID (VIDT) Hits Market Cap of $6.22 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar. One V-ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001537 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $795,246.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00046973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.36 or 0.04107197 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00059282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00035067 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011503 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008790 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,126,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,384,394 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

