v.systems Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.09 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. During the last week, v.systems has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. v.systems has a market capitalization of $50.80 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,900,202,593 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,344,129 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

v.systems Coin Trading

