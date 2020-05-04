Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 968.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,395 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.6% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $8,436,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,216,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 281,412 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 221,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 95,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,718,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,791,302. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

