Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Increases Stock Position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,516 shares during the period. Atkore International Group comprises approximately 3.5% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned about 1.31% of Atkore International Group worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,635 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,423,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,475,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,680,000 after buying an additional 232,764 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,177,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 947,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atkore International Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,755,000 after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATKR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,945. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.95. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Atkore International Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.