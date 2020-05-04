Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Raises Stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 1,147.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,456 shares during the quarter. Parsley Energy comprises about 1.6% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned 0.25% of Parsley Energy worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,001.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,823,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,184,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $21.16.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.