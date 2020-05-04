Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,772 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 2.8% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned 0.05% of Schlumberger worth $10,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $538,868,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 136,991.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,503 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.87.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,428,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,736,188. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.