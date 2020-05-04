Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,910,000 after acquiring an additional 255,447 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,697,000 after acquiring an additional 248,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.97 and a 200 day moving average of $165.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.