Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Cut by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,093.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,184,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,936 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,242,000 after purchasing an additional 401,834 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,144,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.35. 1,237,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,828. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.