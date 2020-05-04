Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.35. 4,739,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,628. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

