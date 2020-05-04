Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $142.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,739,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

