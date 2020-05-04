Veil (VEIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.62 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $152,264.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veil has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.64 or 0.02310455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00192883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00064971 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042368 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 74,393,163 coins and its circulating supply is 65,552,234 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

