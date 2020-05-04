VeriCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $951,584.89 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $951,584.89 and approximately $2,340.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031296 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00036751 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,955.31 or 1.00485976 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00067493 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 100.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000495 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,718,085 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

