Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.45. 1,036,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,735. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.73 and its 200-day moving average is $151.76. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,778.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

