Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $17.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $870.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.92. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 114,144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after purchasing an additional 148,415 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 468.7% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.