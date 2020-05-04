Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Lowered to $12.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 120.18% from the company’s previous close.

VKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $395.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.05. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 849,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 295,523 shares during the period. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 94,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 666.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

