Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Raised to $105.00 at Barclays

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

VRTS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.20.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $141.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.38.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $124,561,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,211,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,183,000 after buying an additional 98,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,257,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 683,345 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,731,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.