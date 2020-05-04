Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $175.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $344.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.89. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.