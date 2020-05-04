VisionX Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $35,313.63 and approximately $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VisionX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. In the last seven days, VisionX has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.97 or 0.02307899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00193462 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00064464 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00042456 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000185 BTC.

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VisionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

