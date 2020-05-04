Wanchain Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $18.88 million and $648,686.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bitbns, Huobi and Binance. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005347 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001188 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitbns, Kucoin, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.