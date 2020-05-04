Washington Trust Bank Acquires 6,831 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,569 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.84. 989,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $251.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.77 and its 200-day moving average is $214.57.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.31.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,050 shares of company stock worth $9,063,422 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.