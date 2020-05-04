Washington Trust Bank Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,122. The company has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

