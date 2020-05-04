Washington Trust Bank Has $5.86 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 30,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $1,399,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $5.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.94. 2,277,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,091. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

