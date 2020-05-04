Washington Trust Bank Invests $2.26 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $876,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 254,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after buying an additional 167,933 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.15. 1,655,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,201. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.