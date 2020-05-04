Washington Trust Bank Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,982 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,410,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $89.83. 5,033,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,172,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

