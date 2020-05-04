Washington Trust Bank Purchases 1,011 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.