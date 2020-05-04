Washington Trust Bank Purchases 1,946 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $232,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 36,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 38,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $101.61. 2,175,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,324. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $136.84.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.