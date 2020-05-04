Washington Trust Bank Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,122 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $162.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $83.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,685. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

