Washington Trust Bank Sells 5,062 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank owned about 0.07% of Mdu Resources Group worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 109.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,345. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

