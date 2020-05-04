Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Cut to $96.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $116.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN opened at $83.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.39. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Eagle Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 6,861,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,783 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $0. R. M. Davis boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. R. M. Davis now owns 828,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,642,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 27,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.